Red Sox's David Price: Visiting hand/wrist specialist
Price, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, will visit a hand/wrist specialist, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
This suggests that surgery could be on the table for Price, as the Red Sox look to get him right for the 2020 season. After throwing over 220 innings annually from 2014-2016, Price has thrown just 358 combined MLB innings from 2017-2019 (averaging 119.1 innings per year). He is under contract through the 2022 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...