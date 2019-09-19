Red Sox's David Price: Visiting hand/wrist specialist

Price, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, will visit a hand/wrist specialist, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

This suggests that surgery could be on the table for Price, as the Red Sox look to get him right for the 2020 season. After throwing over 220 innings annually from 2014-2016, Price has thrown just 358 combined MLB innings from 2017-2019 (averaging 119.1 innings per year). He is under contract through the 2022 season.