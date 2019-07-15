Red Sox's David Price: Whiffs seven in no-decision

Price did not factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching five innings and giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Price was a victim of poor defense and unfriendly stadium dimensions, giving up three first-inning runs on a walk, a fielding error and a 326-foot home run that just managed to sneak around Pesky's Pole. He limited the Dodgers to one run the rest of the way, although he allowed at least one baserunner in every frame and needed a season-high 113 pitches to complete five innings. The no-decision snaps a string of three consecutive winning outings for Price, though he was spared a loss when the Red Sox rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old will carry a 7-2 record along with a 3.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 102:24 K:BB into his next scheduled start in Baltimore on Friday.