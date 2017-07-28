Red Sox's David Price: Will land on disabled list Friday
Price will head to the 10-day disabled list after undergoing an MRI on his elbow Thursday night, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports.
Price was scheduled to pitch Friday against the Royals, but will now miss at least two projected starts while dealing with a left elbow issue. The exact diagnosis has not become apparent at this point in time, but the club will likely release more information in the coming hours. This is a concerning series of events for the southpaw, especially considering that he missed the first two months of the season with elbow/forearm soreness that he first experienced in early March. In the meantime, Brian Johnson is expected to be recalled by the Red Sox to start against Kansas City on Friday.
