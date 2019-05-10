Red Sox's David Price: Will play catch Friday

Price (elbow) will play catch Friday to determine his readiness for throwing off a mound, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Price has been on the shelf with left elbow tendinitis since the start of the week but has been throwing off flat ground since Tuesday. The 33-year-old isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment, so a resumption of mound work could mean spell a quick return to the Red Sox.