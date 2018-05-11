Red Sox's David Price: Will start Saturday

Price (hand) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price was scratched from his start Wednesday with what was eventually diagnosed as carpal tunnel syndrome. He's expected to be good to go Saturday, though he remains both an injury risk and a performance risk. The veteran southpaw has a disappointing 5.11 ERA through his first seven starts. A 61.2 percent left on base rate suggests that bad luck has played at least a small part in his struggles, but he's also seen his strikeout and walk rates trend in the wrong direction. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate is his lowest since 2009, while his 10.1 percent walk rate is the highest of his career.