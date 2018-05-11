Red Sox's David Price: Will start Saturday
Price (hand) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Price was scratched from his start Wednesday with what was eventually diagnosed as carpal tunnel syndrome. He's expected to be good to go Saturday, though he remains both an injury risk and a performance risk. The veteran southpaw has a disappointing 5.11 ERA through his first seven starts. A 61.2 percent left on base rate suggests that bad luck has played at least a small part in his struggles, but he's also seen his strikeout and walk rates trend in the wrong direction. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate is his lowest since 2009, while his 10.1 percent walk rate is the highest of his career.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Believes he'll start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Scratched from Wednesday's start•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Gets shelled Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes loss against Rays•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Allows four earned runs•
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...