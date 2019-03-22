Red Sox's David Price: Will start Tuesday

Price (illness) is set to make his final exhibition start Tuesday against the Cubs, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It's unclear how long Price's start will last, though he's thrown only three innings in formal game action this spring. After he was scratched from his last start due to illness, this appearance will serve as Price's final tune-up. He is likely to make his regular season debut as the team's third or fourth starter.

