Red Sox's David Price: Will start Tuesday
Price (hand) will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Price felt fine after playing catch Thursday, so manager Alex Cora went ahead and confirmed him for Tuesday's start in Anaheim. His scheduled start was pushed back a day, so he will be operating on five full days of rest. Brian Johnson will in turn make a spot start on Monday in what will likely be a bullpen game.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Passes tests; may start Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Should be fine•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after feeling sensation in hand•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after just one inning•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes no-decision Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will start home opener•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...