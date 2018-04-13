Red Sox's David Price: Will start Tuesday

Price (hand) will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Price felt fine after playing catch Thursday, so manager Alex Cora went ahead and confirmed him for Tuesday's start in Anaheim. His scheduled start was pushed back a day, so he will be operating on five full days of rest. Brian Johnson will in turn make a spot start on Monday in what will likely be a bullpen game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories