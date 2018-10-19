Red Sox's David Price: Wins in game 5

Price shut out the Astros on three hits with no walks over six innings in a win as the Red Sox won the American League Pennant with a 4-1 decision Thursday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. He struck out nine.

A double off the bat of Yuli Gurriel was the only extra base hit Price permitted in a stellar outing that earned him his first win of the postseason and propelled the Red Sox to the World Series. The dominant performance was in stark contrast to the left-hander's first two postseason starts, as he had pitched 6.1 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out four. The 33-year-old is now 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in the playoffs.