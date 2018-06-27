Red Sox's David Price: Wins ninth game
Price (9-5) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to pick up the win in Tuesday's 9-1 victory over the Angels.
Price was masterful once again, pitching well enough for the Red Sox to win for the eighth time in his last nine starts. It's not surprising to see the team's success, as the left-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in each of those nine starts. Price will get a second start during this fantasy week, when he takes the ball Sunday on the road against the Yankees.
