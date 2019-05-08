Red Sox's David Price: Won't require rehab assignment

Price (elbow) is not expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Red Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price is on the injured list with elbow tendinitis, though his stay on the shelf isn't expected to extend much, if at all, beyond the 10-day minimum. He played catch for a second consecutive day with no issues Wednesday and is available to return as early as May 16, should he prove ready.