Red Sox's David Price: Won't return until homestand

Price (wrist) is expected to start during the Red Sox next homestand, which begins next weekend, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Price played catch prior to Sunday's and and is likely to have a bullpen session over the next couple days in Atlanta. Whether the 33-year-old's start comes against the Astros next weekend or the following series against the Blue Jays remains to be seen. The veteran left-hander was hit by a line drive on his left wrist during Wednesday's start against the Marlins, and appears as though he may miss only one turn through the rotation.