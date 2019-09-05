Red Sox's David Price: Won't start Friday

Price (wrist) is no longer scheduled to pitch Friday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Price felt some tightness in his wrist during a bullpen session Wednesday, prompting the Red Sox to scratch him from his scheduled start against the Yankees. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the southpaw is able to throw fastballs but experiences issues when throwing his cutter and changeup. He's scheduled to see a specialist Thursday. While the Red Sox have yet to establish a timetable for his return, Cotillo notes that Price could return during the team's series in Toronto next week, which begins Tuesday and runs through Sept. 12. Boston is expected to go with a bullpen day Friday, with Jhoulys Chacin representing a candidate to serve as the opener.