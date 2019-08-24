Red Sox's David Price: Won't start Sunday
Price (wrist) won't start Sunday's game against the Padres but will throw a simulated game Tuesday instead, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It was rumored earlier in the day that Price would return in time to toe the rubber for Sunday's series finale, but the team has elected to go a different route. The southpaw will toss a sim game Tuesday in Denver and the next step in his rehab will be determined shortly after.
