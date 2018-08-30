Red Sox's David Price: X-rays negative
X-rays on Price's left wrist came back negative, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Price was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a liner in the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Initial tests confirmed the diagnosis, though the Red Sox added that further testing will be done as needed. Assuming Price escaped with a bruise, the southpaw's status for his next start -- which is scheduled for Monday against the Braves -- will likely depend on his between-starts bullpen.
