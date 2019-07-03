Red Sox's David Price: Yields two runs in win

Price (6-2) allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The veteran left-hander hadn't walked a batter in his last 11 frames, but he struggled with his control Tuesday. It didn't help the Blue Jays score much, though, as Price earned his fourth win in his last six outings. Price hasn't suffered a loss since April 27. He is 6-2 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 78.1 innings this season. Price will pitch next at the Tigers on Sunday.