Red Sox's David Price: Yields two unearned runs
Price (2-2) allowed two unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks across five innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Pitching for the first time in about two weeks because of left elbow tendinitis, Price didn't go deep in the game but was very sharp. He posted 48 strikes on 67 pitches, including 16 called strikes. Price allowed a home run in the second, but both runs were unearned because of an error earlier in the inning. Price improved to 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 41 innings across seven starts. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last five outings. Price will pitch next against the Astros on Saturday.
