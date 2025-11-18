The Red Sox selected Sandlin's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sandlin began 2025 at Double-A Portland and posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 82.1 innings before receiving a promotion to Worcester. The 24-year-old righty struggled upon arriving at Triple-A (7.61 ERA, 2.07 WHIP), but the Red Sox will give him a 40-man spot to ensure he remains with the organization past December's Rule 5 Draft. He is likely to report to Worcester to begin the 2026 season.