Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Beat goes on at High-A

Reyes allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six and didn't walk a batter for High-A Salem on Thursday.

Reyes, who was making his third start for Salem since his promotion from Low-A Greenville, didn't permit a base on balls for the 13th time in 21 starts. The 21-year-old right-hander made a name for himself with impeccable command at Greenville and that's continued at the advanced level. He's struck out 137 and walked 15, giving him an eye-catching 9.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 141.1 innings. The number of innings is impressive, too, as it represents an increase of 79.1 innings from 2017 to 2018. Reyes doesn't possess a high-velocity heater, so he relies on pin-point command. He's still not regarded as a top prospect, but his 2018 season may alter projections.