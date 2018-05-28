Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Dominating Sally League competition
Reyes tossed nine shutout innings for Low-A Greenville in its 3-0 win over Columbia on Sunday. He gave up three hits and walked none while striking out eight.
Reyes, a 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic, didn't enter the season with much fanfare as a prospect, but he has established himself as one of the better young arms in the lower levels of the Boston organization. After Sunday's shutout, Reyes now carries a 2.26 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 65:6 K:BB over 59.2 innings in the South Atlantic League. It wouldn't be surprising if he was moved up to High-A Salem in the near future to test himself against tougher competition.
