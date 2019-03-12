Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Headed to Double-A
The Red Sox optioned Reyes to Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
With no experience above the High-A level, Reyes was never a serious threat to break camp with the Red Sox. The 21-year-old displayed impeccable control while covering 155.2 innings between High-A Salem and Low-A Greenville in 2018, posting a 145:19 K:BB. The move to the Eastern League will represent a significant step up in competition and should offer more insight into Reyes' potential of becoming an eventual rotation candidate for the big club.
