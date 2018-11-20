Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Joins 40-man roster

Reyes was selected to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Reyes was one of six prospects added to the 40-man roster that will now be protected from the Rule 5 draft. He spent time with both Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem last season, posting a 1.97 ERA with 145 punchouts over 155 frames. Reyes has shown plenty of promise thorugh his first three years of minor-league ball and figures to start the 2019 campaign with at Double-A.

Our Latest Stories