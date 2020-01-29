Reyes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Reyes spent the 2019 campaign at Double-A Portland and posted a 4.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 116:37 K:BB over 151.1 innings (26 starts). The 23-year-old could still make his way to Triple-A in 2020 if he can show some early-season improvements, assuming he clears waiver and remains with the Red Sox.