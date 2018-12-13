Red Sox's Denyi Reyes: Set to open season at Double-A

Reyes is expected to begin the 2019 season with Double-A Portland, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Reyes, who was added to the team's 40-man roster earlier in the offseason for protection from the Rule 5 draft, spent time with Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem in 2018. The 22-year-old posted a combined 1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 145:19 K:BB across 155.2 innings (27 appearances, 24 starts) at both stops. While he began the 2018 season in a relief role, Reyes is expected to open 2019 as a starter.

Our Latest Stories