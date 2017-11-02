Marrero has returned from winter ball due to a sore arm, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Marrero and Sam Travis (hip) both returned to Boston with what the team is describing as minor injuries. The 27-year-old appeared in 71 games for the Red Sox last season, compiling an unremarkable .211/.258/.333 line with 61 strikeouts in 188 plate appearances. He should be healthy for spring training, where he'll fight to make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.