Marrero went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Since being recalled back on Sept. 3, Marrero had seen a slender total of seven at-bats before getting into Wednesday's lineup. As a reserve infielder with an unimpressive track record in the minors, Marrero holds nearly zero fantasy value.

