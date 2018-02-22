Red Sox's Deven Marrero: In lineup for exhibition opener
Marrero (arm) will start at shortstop and bat seventh for the Red Sox in their exhibition opener Thursday against Northeastern University, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The Red Sox shut Marrero down during winter ball in November after he experienced a sore arm, but it was always considered a minor injury and nothing that would affect his preparation for the upcoming season. Marrero's presence in Boston's first lineup of the spring adds credence to that notion, so look for the infielder to pick up plenty of at-bats this spring as he aims to win an Opening Day spot as a utility man.
More News
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Dealing with tender arm•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Hits first homer since recall•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Recalled from Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket•
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...