Marrero (arm) will start at shortstop and bat seventh for the Red Sox in their exhibition opener Thursday against Northeastern University, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Red Sox shut Marrero down during winter ball in November after he experienced a sore arm, but it was always considered a minor injury and nothing that would affect his preparation for the upcoming season. Marrero's presence in Boston's first lineup of the spring adds credence to that notion, so look for the infielder to pick up plenty of at-bats this spring as he aims to win an Opening Day spot as a utility man.