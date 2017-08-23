Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Recalled from Pawtucket
Marrero was called up by the Red Sox prior to Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Marrero will rejoin the big-league club due to Jackie Bradley's left thumb sprain, which requires a trip to the 10-day disabled list. Since being optioned in late July, Marrero has hit .324/.347/.559 with Triple-A Pawtucket, including a robust .432 average in the past 12 games. Moving forward, the 26-year-old figures to provide depth in the infield while earning a few starts every once in while to give days off to Eduardo Nunez and Rafael Devers.
