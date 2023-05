Boston acquired Hernandez along with cash considerations from the Yankees in the trade for Greg Allen on Friday.

Hernandez was signed by the Yankees over the summer of 2022, and he pitched well in the DSL with a 2.10 ERA and 48/14 K:BB over 34.1 innings from 12 appearances. The 18-year-old right-hander is several years away from being a potential contributor to the Boston roster.