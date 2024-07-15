Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI Sunday against the Royals.

Smith's second-inning two-run blast off Brady Singer gave the Red Sox an early three-run lead. He then provided insurance with an RBI single in the seventh that turned out to provide the game-winning run. It was the third multi-hit game in a week for Smith, who has added five RBI over the past two games. However, his days as the regular starter at first base appear to be numbered as Tristan Casas (ribs) is beginning to prepare for a rehab assignment and is hoping to return to the Red Sox lineup by the end of the month.