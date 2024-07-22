Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
The left-handed-hitting Smith will be on the bench for the second day in a row while the Red Sox face off against a southpaw (Austin Gomber). Platoon mate Romy Gonzalez will fill in for Smith at first base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: On bench vs. lefty•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Homers, drives in three•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Knocks in two in win•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Out of lineup vs. lefty•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Getting rest against lefty•