Red Sox's Doug Fister: Allows three runs Sunday against Reds
Fister allowed three runs on nine hits with no walks in a no-decision Sunday against the Reds. He struck out nine.
Fister allowed an RBI double to Scooter Gennett in the first inning before coasting into the fifth. He faltered a bit in that frame, allowing two runs on three hits to erase his chances of picking up the victory on the afternoon. Fister still came through with an improved performance after two miserable outings, throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes while tying his season high in punchouts. Far from a lock to make the postseason rotation, the veteran will make his final claim Friday against the Astros.
