Red Sox's Doug Fister: Confirmed for Game 3 start
Fister will take the mound for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Astros on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Manager John Farrell confirmed that Fister will take the mound for Game 3 once the series shifts to Boston. This likely leaves Rick Porcello for Game 4 on Monday, or Chris Sale on short rest, if the series extends beyond three games. Following a good stretch near the end of August, Fister has struggled mightily over his last four outings, posting a 9.18 ERA and 1.86 WHIP during 16.2 innings of work.
