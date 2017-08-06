Fister (2-5) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out seven batters through 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Fister also spun a solid outing against Cleveland in his previous start, so the veteran might be gaining some fantasy traction. The Boston offense should continue to provide sufficient run support, so Fister is in position to help in the wins column as long as he remains in the rotation. Still, with a 5.03 ERA and 1.55 WHIP for the campaign, his value is limited. Additionally, once David Price (elbow) returns from the disabled list, Fister's fantasy value will likely vanish in the majority of settings. Fister lines up for a difficult road start against the Yankees, too.