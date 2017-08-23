Red Sox's Doug Fister: Gets revenge against Tribe with one-hitter
Fister (3-6) pitched a complete-game one-hitter against the Indians on Tuesday, allowing just a solo home run and two walks with six strikeouts in a 9-1 win.
After Francisco Lindor homered to lead off the bottom of the first, Fister proceeded to throw a no-hitter for the rest of the game. Thanks to the vagaries of the schedule, Fister has faced the Indians three times in his last four starts -- first a strong 7.2-inning victory July 31, then an ugly five-run outing Aug. 14, and now this redemptive effort, which marks his first complete game since the 2014 season. The veteran has generally been either great or terrible (but mostly terrible) for the Red Sox this year, and while this was an inspiring outing, it's still hard to trust him except in deeper formats.
