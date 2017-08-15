Fister (2-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks across 4.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Indians. He struck out five.

Fister allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in the second inning before yielding a two-run home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the fifth. He threw just 55 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his season high in walks. Fister, who was coming off a pair of quality starts ahead of Monday's struggles, saw his ERA rise back to 5.56 after this rocky showing. He will look to get back on track Sunday against the Yankees.