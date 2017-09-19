Fister allowed five runs on five hits and five walks across two innings in a no-decision Monday against the Orioles. He did not record a strikeout.

Fister endured a miserable outing, throwing just half of his pitches for strikes while achieving a new season high in free passes. He was brought back out for the third inning after allowing three runs in the second, but was pulled after loading the bases with nobody out. Fister enjoyed a nice run of form into the month of September, but he has since allowed 11 earned runs over six innings across his last two starts. The veteran is scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Reds.