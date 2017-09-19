Red Sox's Doug Fister: Hit hard in no-decision versus Baltimore
Fister allowed five runs on five hits and five walks across two innings in a no-decision Monday against the Orioles. He did not record a strikeout.
Fister endured a miserable outing, throwing just half of his pitches for strikes while achieving a new season high in free passes. He was brought back out for the third inning after allowing three runs in the second, but was pulled after loading the bases with nobody out. Fister enjoyed a nice run of form into the month of September, but he has since allowed 11 earned runs over six innings across his last two starts. The veteran is scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Reds.
More News
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Sees hot streak end with ugly loss to A's•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Continues red-hot run with another gem•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Holds Yankees in check Friday•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Loses despite quality start•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Gets revenge against Tribe with one-hitter•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Hit hard in loss to Indians•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...