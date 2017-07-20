Fister will make the transition to the bullpen after allowing six earned runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings of work against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Fister delivered another underwhelming outing during Thursday's start, leaving the affair with the Red Sox losing in the top of the fifth inning. Most concerning, Fister just couldn't throw strikes, with only 53 out of 100 pitches registering as a positive for the right-hander. With Eduardo Rodriguez's return from the DL (knee) this past Monday, the team would have to go to a six-man rotation to keep Fister on the mound, and manager John Farrell was adamant about not going that route. Without the quantity of innings, Fister has not sold himself on being a viable fantasy commodity this season, especially after posting a 7.89 ERA in 20.2 innings of work for Boston since joining the team in June.