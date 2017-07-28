Fister will take the place of David Price (elbow) in the rotation, profiling as Tuesday's starter against Cleveland, Michael Silverman of The Boston Herald reports.

It sounds as if Price may miss an extended period of time as he deals with another forearm/elbow injury that landed him on the disabled list prior to Friday's outing. Although the Boston brass feels confident that they will not need to make any additional moves to shore up the rotation, it remains a possibility, especially considering Fister's poor play during his time with the Red Sox. For the time being, Fister will slide back into the rotation, but that could change depending on the results of Tuesday's contest with the Indians.