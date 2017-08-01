Fister (1-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 7.2 innings during Monday's win over Cleveland.

This was easily Fister's best start of the year, and the veteran righty was nearly flawless until allowing a two-run home run to Bradley Zimmer in the eighth frame. Still, even after Monday's solid showing, it's difficult to trust Fister in the majority of fantasy settings considering his 6.27 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. He does line up for a favorable matchup against the White Sox at Fenway Park in his next start, though.