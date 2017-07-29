Red Sox's Doug Fister: Start moved up to Monday
Fister will move up to start Monday as the Red Sox rearrange their rotation in David Price's absence, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It was assumed that Fister would just slide into David Price's old slot, but the Red Sox will use this opportunity to give Chris Sale and extra day off. As such, look for Fister to get a pair of starts this week, coming Monday against Cleveland and Saturday against the White Sox.
