Fister was added to the ALDS roster, and will likely be in line for a start once the series returns to Boston on Sunday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

With Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz already confirmed as the starters for the first two games of the series, respectively, it's assumed that Fister will take the mound for Game 3 on Sunday, or Game 4 on Monday, if it's necessary. The right-hander was not going to be added to the roster as a reliever, which means Eduardo Rodriguez will likely come out of the bullpen as a left-handed specialist. Over the course of the 2017 season, Fister compiled a 4.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP during 90.1 innings.