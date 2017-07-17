Fister will receive the start for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Though he was pushed off his originally scheduled start for Tuesday after being needed out of the bullpen in Saturday's 16-inning loss to the Yankees, Fister will draw a turn in the rotation versus the Blue Jays after all. As the Red Sox's pitching schedule currently lines up, manager John Farrell will use seven different starters in the next seven games, with Chris Sale being moved back a day for extra rest in order to make room for Fister. Farrell has made no indication that the Red Sox will deploy a six-man rotation during the second half, so Fister and Brian Johnson (who will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Tuesday) could both be in line for demotions to the bullpen or minor-league ranks following their respective outings this week.