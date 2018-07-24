Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Activated, starting Tuesday

Pomeranz (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's start against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He missed almost two months with the biceps injury, and will make his return to the rotation after making four minor-league rehab appearances. In his latest outing, he gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out five over six innings for Triple-A Pawtucket, building up his pitch count to 69 (45 strikes). He probably won't get to 100 pitches in his first start back, but could go deep enough to qualify for the win.