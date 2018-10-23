Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Added to World Series roster

Pomeranz was added to Boston's World Series roster Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pomeranz replaced Brandon Workman, giving the Red Sox one more lefty in the bullpen. He had a very poor season in 2018, getting hit around to the tune of a 6.20 ERA. He's thrown 5.2 innings in the playoffs so far in his career, allowing six runs.

