Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Added to World Series roster
Pomeranz was added to Boston's World Series roster Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz replaced Brandon Workman, giving the Red Sox one more lefty in the bullpen. He had a very poor season in 2018, getting hit around to the tune of a 6.20 ERA. He's thrown 5.2 innings in the playoffs so far in his career, allowing six runs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ineffective Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Could start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Strong relief effort in loss•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails high-leverage test•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Picks up win in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...