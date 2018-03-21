Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Appears to be headed for DL

Pomeranz (forearm) will likely open up the 2018 season on the disabled list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz suffered a left forearm flexor strain during a start against the Cardinals on March 2. Manager Alex Cora did not expect him to be ready for Opening Day as of a week ago, and it appears as though nothing has changed that line of thinking with the season fast approaching. Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) remain uncertain for their first start of the regular season as well, so Hector Velazquez and Brian Johnson are in play to take the mound during Boston's opening week.