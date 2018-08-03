Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Available out of bullpen
Pomeranz is available out of the bullpen this weekend against the Yankees but remains the likely starter for Tuesday's game in Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz stated that he would be ready to pitch during Friday's game even though he started versus Philadelphia on Tuesday. Though it's unlikely he would be deployed Friday, there's a good chance Pomeranz will be utilized as a reliever Saturday or Sunday if Boston's starter (Nathan Eovaldi and David Price) get chased from the game early. If all goes according to plan, Pomeranz will not be used and is fresh for Tuesday's projected start against the Blue Jays.
