Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Avoids arbitration

Pomeranz agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This marks the final offseason that he is an arbitration-eligible player. Pomeranz posted a 3.32 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 174:69 K:BB over 32 starts in 2017. The southpaw basically put up similar numbers to his 2016 campaign when he was dealt to the Red Sox via San Diego in the summer, as he provided durability while cutting down on home-run rate and continuing to strike batters out. Expect more of the same from Pomeranz in 2018.