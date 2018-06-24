Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Bullpen session expected Monday

Pomeranz (biceps, neck) is expected to the throw a bullpen session Monday, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Manager Alex Cora is optimistic about the progress Pomeranz has made in his rehabilitation from a sore left biceps. There will likely be a rehab stint in the minors before the left-hander rejoins the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories