Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Chased early in Friday's loss
Pomeranz (1-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks over four innings while striking out two.
The left-hander threw only 48 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting, the fourth time in six starts that Pomeranz has failed to last at least six innings. He'll take a 5.97 ERA into his next outing Thursday on the road against the Rays.
