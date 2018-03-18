Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Completes simulated game

Pomeranz (forearm) tossed a 33-pitch, two-inning simulated game Sunday, with teammates Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon rotating turns against the southpaw, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. "I felt good -- I don't know velocity-wise what it was, but it was carrying through and it was getting on them quick -- that's what I look for, the four-seam, the way it's coming out of my hand -- it was coming out good," Pomeranz said after the session.

Pomeranz hadn't faced hitters since March 2 after developing tightness in his left forearm during a Grapefruit League outing. The lefty noted that the next step in his recovery from the injury is still to be determined, and it remains uncertain if Pomeranz will be available for his first turn through the rotation during the regular season, which would likely fall April 1 against the Rays. In the event that none of Pomeranz, Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) are available to start the season, Hector Velazquez and Brian Johnson would be temporarily plugged into the rotation.